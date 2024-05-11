A note to my subscribers, this is a long article consisting of screenshots of submissions to the COVID-19 Response Inquiry. It will be truncated by most email providers. Please read it via Substack.

Australia’s “COVID-19 Response Inquiry” recently published the submissions at its webpage.

We have made these available for you to download as a compressed .zip file here.

Methodology

As we did in Part 1 and Part 2 of this series of articles, we performed a content analysis on the 1,814 submissions published and downloadable as a .pdf attachment from the COVID-19 Response Inquiry's webpage. On this occasion, our analysis focused on identifying the prevalence of specific keywords associated with all cerebrovascular events, including:

Clot

Stroke

Thromb* (to catch all words with this prefix such as “Thrombosis” “Thrombocytopenia” etc.)

Embolism

Bleed

Once again, we only included those submissions where the authors describe their own personal experience, or that of a family member, friend, colleague or acquaintance who has suffered from a cerebrovascular condition which was temporally associated with their COVID-19 “vaccination”.

We present the following submissions, without further discussion or comment.

Clot

Submission # 53

Submission # 194

Submission # 334

Submission # 415

(the author of this submission is a registered nurse)

Submission # 478

Submission # 591

Submission # 598

Submission # 718

Submission # 1051

Submission # 1112

Submission # 1118

Submission # 1565

Submission # 1644

Submission # 1695

Submission # 1709

Submission # 1756



Submission # 1759

Submission # 1852

Stroke

Submission # 101

Submission # 272

Submission # 288

Submission # 517

Submission # 793

Submission # 992

Submission # 1103

Submission # 1150

Submission # 1372

Submission # 1773

Thromb*

Submission # 919

Submission # 1118

Submission # 1529

Embolism

Submission # 797

Bleed

Submission # 249