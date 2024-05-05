A note to my subscribers, this is a long article consisting of screenshots of submissions to the COVID-19 Response Inquiry. It will most definitely be truncated by most email providers. Please read it via Substack.

Australia’s “COVID-19 Response Inquiry” recently published the submissions at its webpage.

We have made these available for you to download as a compressed .zip file here.

Methodology

As we did in the first of these series of articles, we performed a content analysis on the 1,814 submissions published and downloadable as a .pdf attachment from the COVID-19 Response Inquiry's webpage. On this occasion, our analysis focused on identifying the prevalence of specific keywords associated with all malignant cancers, including:

Cancer

Tumour

Lymphoma

As we also did in our first of these series of articles, we only included those submissions where the authors describe their own personal experience, or that of a family member, friend, colleague or acquaintance who has suffered from cancer temporally associated with their COVID-19 “vaccination”.

It is plausible that many other cases were missed due to the peculiarly inconsistent redactions applied by the COVID-19 Response Inquiry team. For example, in Submission # 1782, it appears that the author of the submission has, for no obvious reason, had the disclosure of a diagnosis redacted even though a sentence earlier it was not redacted.

We estimate, therefore, that our methodology in Parts 1 and 2 of this article will have missed some (possibly many) submissions that had AEFIs redacted for mysterious reasons.

Results

In total, 135 of the publicly available submissions mentioned the word “cancer”, and 19 of these detail the accounts of individuals whose cancers worsened, emerged unexpectedly, or reactivated despite being in remission.

We present the following submissions, without further discussion or comment.

Cancer

Submission # 195

(note the author of this submission attributes their son’s cancer to COVID-19 infection)

Submission # 272

…

Submission # 310

Submission # 390

Submission # 564

Submission # 668

Submission # 780

Submission # 783

Submission # 919

Submission # 960

Submission # 1118

Submission # 1502

Submission # 1602

Submission # 1773

Submission # 1782

Submission # 1917

Submission # 1920

Tumour

Submission # 339

…

Lymphoma

Submission # 353