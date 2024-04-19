A note to my subscribers, this is a long article consisting of screenshots of submissions to the COVID-19 Response Inquiry. It will most definitely be truncated by most email providers. Please read it via Substack.

Australia’s “COVID-19 Response Inquiry” recently published the submissions at its webpage.

Astoundingly, these submissions are not packaged in a way that enables batch download. Whether by oversight or design, this will inevitably hinder comprehensive public scrutiny of the submissions, a substantial majority of which are scathing of the Federal Government’s response to the pandemic.

So, we set about the exhaustive process of downloading these submissions and will make them available as .zip file and a combined .pdf document in due course.

Methodology

We performed a content analysis on the 1,814 submissions published and downloadable as a .pdf attachment from the Inquiry's webpage. Our analysis focused on identifying the prevalence of specific keywords associated with well-known cardiovascular adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination (AEFI):

Myocarditis

Pericarditis

Tachycardia

Cardio* (using the wildcard * to include related terms such as “ cardio logist” and “ cardio logy”)

Palpitations

Heart

Although this analysis does not encompass all cardiovascular complaints associated with COVID-19 vaccination, it serves as a pivotal starting point for further detailed investigations.

We will expand this analysis in future articles and extend this approach to other recognised AEFIs such as cerebrovascular adverse events and cancer.

Results

The narratives within these submissions not only recount the serious health consequences experienced by individuals, but also reflect the broader impact on their families, friends, and colleagues.

Many of these submissions detail the significant and lasting injuries people have personally experienced from COVID-19 vaccination, in many cases resulting from coercive vaccination mandates.

Their stories relate the experiences of their family members, friends and colleagues who have ongoing medical complications, who are medically retired, who have been gaslighted by their doctors and abandoned by their government for “doing the right thing” as they thought and were told.

Let the horror stories from these individuals speak for themselves.

We present the following submissions, without further discussion or comment.

Myocarditis

Submission # 55

Submission # 253

Submission # 270

Submission # 280

Submission # 639

Submission # 698

Submission # 748

Submission # 765

Submission # 792

Submission # 793

Submission # 872

Submission # 878

Submission # 918

Submission # 1002

Submission # 1043

Submission # 1052

Submission # 1061

Submission # 1116

Submission # 1150

Submission # 1164

Submission # 1199

Submission # 1215

Submission # 1242

Submission # 1344

Submission # 1372

Submission # 1502

Submission # 1565

Submission # 1578

Submission # 1591

Submission # 1643

Submission # 1656

Submission # 1679

Submission # 1689

Submission # 1756

Submission # 1759

Submission # 1965

The other submissions using the word “myocarditis” not included here were made by individuals/organisations who were aware of the significant and growing volume of empirical evidence, and that published in academic literature of the causative role of COVID-19 “vaccination” for myocarditis.

Pericarditis

Submission # 197

Submission # 715

Submission # 874

Submission # 992

Submission # 1119

Submission # 1383

Submission # 1554

Submission # 1718

Submission # 1832

“As someone who has suffered adverse reactions from the mRNA vaccine, I can attest to the significance of these issues. It's crucial that vaccine injuries are not only acknowledged but thoroughly investigated. Support and assistance for those who have suffered as I have are urgently needed . . .

Submission # 1879

Submission # 1891

Submission # 1973

Submission # 2034

Tachycardia

Submission # 797

Submission # 903

Submission # 1518

Submission # 2146

Cardiolog*

Submission # 203

Submission # 345

Submission # 501

Submission # 797

Submission # 932

Submission # 960

Submission # 1080

Submission # 1104

Submission # 1318

Submission # 1679

Submission # 1904

Palpitations

Submission # 501

Submission # 642 (this author attributes their palpitations to COVID-19 infection)

Submission # 797

Submission # 844

Submission # 1440

Submission # 1695

Submission # 1771

Submission # 1777

Heart

Submission # 23

Submission # 83

Submission # 145

Submission # 163

Submission # 194

Submission # 206

Submission # 315

Submission # 332

Submission # 415

Submission # 417

Submission # 478

Submission # 498

Submission # 517

Submission # 590 (note: this author attributes heart attacks of two friends and “higher resting heart rates” to “mild” COVID-19 infections)

Submission # 591

Submission # 718

Submission # 727

Submission # 776

Submission # 780

Submission # 783

Submission # 796

Submission # 797

Submission # 828

Submission # 926

Submission # 932

Submission # 960

Submission # 987

Submission # 992

Submission # 1073

Submission # 1104

Submission # 1106

Submission # 1112

Submission # 1118

Submission # 1185

Submission # 1257

Submission # 1305

Submission # 1318

Submission # 1352

Submission # 1644

Submission # 1679

Submission # 1756

Submission # 1773

Submission # 1823 (note: this author attributes his heart attack to the combined stresses of the pandemic: not vaccination)

Submission # 1843 (note: this author does not specifically identify the “unexpected heart attack” to vaccination)

Submission # 1879

Submission # 1904

Submission # 1921 (note: this author submits that the heart attack was connected with vaccination)

Submission # 1948

Submission # 1993

