The COVID-19 Response Inquiry Submissions
A preliminary analysis of the published submissions to Australia's COVID-19 Response Inquiry
A note to my subscribers, this is a long article consisting of screenshots of submissions to the COVID-19 Response Inquiry. It will most definitely be truncated by most email providers. Please read it via Substack.
Australia’s “COVID-19 Response Inquiry” recently published the submissions at its webpage.
Astoundingly, these submissions are not packaged in a way that enables batch download. Whether by oversight or design, this will inevitably hinder comprehensive public scrutiny of the submissions, a substantial majority of which are scathing of the Federal Government’s response to the pandemic.
So, we set about the exhaustive process of downloading these submissions and will make them available as .zip file and a combined .pdf document in due course.
Methodology
We performed a content analysis on the 1,814 submissions published and downloadable as a .pdf attachment from the Inquiry's webpage.1 Our analysis focused on identifying the prevalence of specific keywords associated with well-known cardiovascular adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination (AEFI):
Myocarditis
Pericarditis
Tachycardia
Cardio* (using the wildcard * to include related terms such as “cardiologist” and “cardiology”)
Palpitations
Heart
Although this analysis does not encompass all cardiovascular complaints associated with COVID-19 vaccination, it serves as a pivotal starting point for further detailed investigations.
We will expand this analysis in future articles and extend this approach to other recognised AEFIs such as cerebrovascular adverse events and cancer.
Results
The narratives within these submissions not only recount the serious health consequences experienced by individuals, but also reflect the broader impact on their families, friends, and colleagues.
Many of these submissions detail the significant and lasting injuries people have personally experienced from COVID-19 vaccination, in many cases resulting from coercive vaccination mandates.
Their stories relate the experiences of their family members, friends and colleagues who have ongoing medical complications, who are medically retired, who have been gaslighted by their doctors and abandoned by their government for “doing the right thing” as they thought and were told.
Let the horror stories from these individuals speak for themselves.
We present the following submissions, without further discussion or comment.
Myocarditis
Submission # 55
Submission # 253
Submission # 270
Submission # 280
Submission # 639
Submission # 698
Submission # 748
Submission # 765
Submission # 792
Submission # 793
Submission # 872
Submission # 878
Submission # 918
Submission # 1002
Submission # 1043
Submission # 1052
Submission # 1061
Submission # 1116
Submission # 1150
Submission # 1164
Submission # 1199
Submission # 1215
Submission # 1242
Submission # 1344
Submission # 1372
Submission # 1502
Submission # 1565
Submission # 1578
Submission # 1591
Submission # 1643
Submission # 1656
Submission # 1679
Submission # 1689
Submission # 1756
Submission # 1759
Submission # 1965
The other submissions using the word “myocarditis” not included here were made by individuals/organisations who were aware of the significant and growing volume of empirical evidence, and that published in academic literature of the causative role of COVID-19 “vaccination” for myocarditis.
Pericarditis
Submission # 197
Submission # 715
Submission # 874
Submission # 992
Submission # 1119
Submission # 1383
Submission # 1554
Submission # 1718
Submission # 1832
“As someone who has suffered adverse reactions from the mRNA vaccine, I can attest to the significance of these issues. It's crucial that vaccine injuries are not only acknowledged but thoroughly investigated. Support and assistance for those who have suffered as I have are urgently needed . . .
Submission # 1879
…
Submission # 1891
Submission # 1973
Submission # 2034
Tachycardia
Submission # 797
Submission # 903
Submission # 1518
Submission # 2146
Cardiolog*
Submission # 203
Submission # 345
Submission # 501
Submission # 797
Submission # 932
Submission # 960
Submission # 1080
Submission # 1104
Submission # 1318
Submission # 1679
Submission # 1904
Palpitations
Submission # 501
Submission # 642 (this author attributes their palpitations to COVID-19 infection)
Submission # 797
Submission # 844
Submission # 1440
Submission # 1695
Submission # 1771
Submission # 1777
Heart
Submission # 23
Submission # 83
Submission # 145
Submission # 163
Submission # 194
Submission # 206
Submission # 315
Submission # 332
Submission # 415
Submission # 417
Submission # 478
Submission # 498
Submission # 517
Submission # 590 (note: this author attributes heart attacks of two friends and “higher resting heart rates” to “mild” COVID-19 infections)
Submission # 591
Submission # 718
Submission # 727
Submission # 776
Submission # 780
Submission # 783
Submission # 796
Submission # 797
Submission # 828
Submission # 926
Submission # 932
Submission # 960
…
Submission # 987
Submission # 992
Submission # 1073
…
Submission # 1104
Submission # 1106
…
Submission # 1112
Submission # 1118
Submission # 1185
Submission # 1257
Submission # 1305
Submission # 1318
Submission # 1352
Submission # 1644
Submission # 1679
Submission # 1756
Submission # 1773
…
Submission # 1823 (note: this author attributes his heart attack to the combined stresses of the pandemic: not vaccination)
Submission # 1843 (note: this author does not specifically identify the “unexpected heart attack” to vaccination)
Submission # 1879
Submission # 1904
Submission # 1921 (note: this author submits that the heart attack was connected with vaccination)
Submission # 1948
Submission # 1993
…
…
Approximately 2,100+ submissions were made and the majority were made publicly available to download.
