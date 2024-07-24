In a story that is developing on X (Twitter), a former employee of Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has leaked 10 gigabytes of data relating to the RKI’s “pandemic” management policies which may provide strong proof of COVID-19 conspiracy in Germany, raising further questions about the lockstep pandemic policies of other nations around the world too.

The leak was announced in a press conference which was broadcast live in a press conference on X and uploaded to YouTube.

The leak contains all the protocols of the RKI’s “COVID-19 Crisis Team”and 10GB of accompanying material.

Some of this material had been previously released in response to a Freedom of Information request (FOI), however, this leaked tranche of documents is much more extensive, and has removed the many redactions which were applied in the documents supplied in response to the original FOI request.

The material was leaked to three people: freelance journalists Ana Velázquez and Bastian Barucker, and former Professor of Public Finance at Leibniz University Hanover, Professor Stefan Homburg. Velázquez has uploaded the leaked material to this page here, which, unsurprisingly given the potential explosiveness of this leak, is crashing at present, however, some snippets of the contents of the “accompanying material” have been posted on her SubStack:

“Some of my colleagues and I have already read the protocols. You need strong nerves to read some of them because of the blatant contradictions they contain. The RKI protocols prove that our Corona policy was not based on rational, scientific considerations. Numerous political decisions, such as 2G, the facility-related and planned general vaccination requirement, or the vaccination of children, were purely political decisions for which the RKI, as an authority bound by instructions, provided supposedly scientific legitimacy . . . We will find out that the RKI did not object when the EMA and Pfizer wanted to cancel the phase III trials and test the vaccine equally on the entire population - so that emergency approval can be granted more quickly. And we will find out that the RKI unfortunately spoke out in favor of both facility-specific and general vaccination requirements despite knowing about the lack of protection for others and the severe side effects.” [emphasis added] Aya Velázquez RKI-LEAK: Alle Protokolle des RKI-Krisenstabs sind vollständig entschwärzt online Wir beenden das Drama um die Schwärzungen der RKI-Protokolle an dieser Stelle. Hier kommt der komplette Datensatz aller Sitzungsprotokolle des RKI-Krisenstab… Read more

Note: An auto-translate option should appear in your web-browser to read Velázquez’s article

The contents of the leaked documents and “accompanying material” were also discussed by Velázquez, Barucker and Homburg in their press conference yesterday and we have extracted the German transcript from the press conference and translated it using Perplexity AI.

There are likely to be some errors, but the main points are available in excerpts of this “transcript” below until an authentic translation can be provided:

Politicians conducted “science”

“I have prepared a few excerpts for you, so to speak, ministerial directives and public deception that I have divided into two topics: first, ministerial directives, and second, public deception. Both are important because the public thinks that the over 1000 RKI employees conducted science and advised politics, and that politics then acted according to this science. In reality, it was exactly the opposite. . . . The following protocol is from September 2021 and has never been seen before today except by the whistleblower and us. I quote: "The minister's authority regarding technical documents of the RKI is currently being legally examined." It concerns documents, so it is not about political recommendations, and the RKI is currently legally examining whether the minister can even issue directives. This indicates that it is not right, and they [RKI] receive directives that they do not find acceptable. It continues: "The current assessment of the RKI leadership is that the recommendations issued by the RKI in the role of a federal authority must be followed due to a ministerial directive, as the Ministry of Health has supervisory authority over the RKI." This is correct; the RKI is not an independent authority but must follow the directives of the superior authority, just like a lower water authority. In October 2021, the minister recommended a booster vaccination to everyone (in parentheses, this has not yet been recommended by the [Germany’s Standing Committee on Vaccinations - equivalent of Australia’s ATAGI], and the minister recommended the double vaccination for those who have recovered.” [emphases added] ~ Homburg [6:47-8:15]

The “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated”

“The second topic is public deception. On November 5, 2021, just two days after the start of the wave breaker, if you remember, the wave breaker that then transitioned into the Christmas break, the New Year's break, the Easter break, the Pentecost break, and then escalated with a nationwide curfew, the small PCR work. On November 5, it was said in the media that there is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. From a professional perspective, this is incorrect; the entire population contributes, and this should be addressed in communication. The response was no; the minister said that at every press conference, he presumably cannot be corrected. This means they know that the minister is lying publicly, but they do not dare to correct it.” [emphasis added] ~ Homburg [9:34 - 10:32]

There was no pandemic

“For me, the highlight of the entire collection: Minister Lauterbach declared the pandemic over for Germany in early April. How do we deal with this? There is no country-specific end to a global pandemic. Yes, you see, they have gotten themselves into this pandemic, and as a final remark, one can basically discern the following trend at the RKI: in the protocols from March 2020, they express visible astonishment at what is happening politically. They point out that there is suddenly 50% vacancy in clinics, which has never happened before; they normally write about a 10% vacancy rate. They say that due to their clinical monitoring systems, i.e., sentinel, etc., the number of colds is completely normal. You can see that they stand at a distance from the whole situation, but that changes. I interpret it as many RKI employees have gotten themselves caught up in the psychosis they created, and in the end, they are shocked to find out, "Oops, now it is said that the pandemic is over." But why? It is just like before. Yes, it is true; there has never been a pandemic in the medical sense, meaning in terms of an emergency. There was only a declaration, a political declaration of a pandemic, and it was then ended when it was no longer politically feasible.” [emphases added] ~ Homburg [11:18 - 13:01]

Other highlights…

Recommendations for school closures were politically motivated rather than scientifically.

Studies showed little impact on epidemic control from school closures.

The RKI internally noted the lack of benefit and potential dangers of masks for children, yet mandates continued.

Despite knowing the risk of clots with AstraZeneca, public figures were shown getting vaccinated to maintain public confidence, showing how political and media influences overshadowed scientific recommendations.

So…what now?

Though the content of the leak will likely surprise none of our readers, it does offer a glimmer of hope that there is a strong case for misrepresentation and possible legal action against the responsible authorities: in Germany at least for now.

The internal documents clearly show that the RKI and associated bodies were aware of the risks and limitations of their recommendations, yet proceeded under political pressure.

Though the RKI is regarded as the “central scientific institution in the field of biomedicine” and “one of the most important bodies for the safeguarding of public health in Germany,” in reality, it served as a vehicle for enforcing government coercion through the facade of scientific authority.

It was surely no different in Australia.

Brainless bureaucrats and myopic politicians dictated how we would live, where we could go, what we could wear, what we had to risk to be able to work and what we were allowed even to think.

We are presently awaiting the full download to complete so we can review these documents for ourselves.

While our 10GB download is proceeding at 1995’s internet speeds, the search results for “whistleblower RKI” are busily being scrubbed, “fact-checked”, cleansed and debunked by the censors.

What danger could the actual documents from the RKI pose to….anyone?

We know the answer to the question.

It’s not about reliability.

It’s about censorship.

And it’s only the truth which ever gets censored.