In February 2024, we wrote the article (see below) exploring the concerning disrepancies between the COVID-19 data reported in NSW Health’s “Weekly Surveillance Reports” and those reported by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) in its “Causes of Death” (2022) report.

The highlight of our article (and definitive lowlight for NSW Health) was the revelation of discrepancies in NSW Health’s death counts, misclassification issues, and inconsistencies in COVID-19 data reporting. The most concerning of these were:

The 2000+ extra COVID-19 deaths reported in the NSW Health Weekly Surveillance Reports in 2022, compared with the total reported by the ABS for the same period; The six instances where the weekly “COVID-19 deaths” reported in NSW surpassed the total weekly COVID-19 deaths reported nationally for the same periods; and, The arbitrary categorisation of the “unvaccinated” designed to make their outcomes according to infection, hospitalisation, serious illness leading to Intensive Care Unit admission (ICU) and death much worse (the “miscategorisation bias”).

Once we published our article, we sought comment from NSW Health.

We did not receive a reply (see the pattern here?).

So, we sought the intercession of the NSW Ombudsman, who, among other things, deals with complaints relating to:

“failure to reply to correspondence”; and,

“failure to act on complaints”.

We also made a “Public Interest Disclosure” to the NSW Ombudsman in this same complaint, alleging NSW Health had committed a:

“government information contravention”.

because, as it turned out, the information used to produce the dodgy NSW Health Weekly Surveillance Reports from 2022, had been erased.

Under the Public Disclosures Act (2022) (The PID Act), “government information contravention” can include “systemic issues with an agency’s record-keeping system that means information is not being stored appropriately”: a “serious wrongdoing” under the PID Act.

Unfortunately, the Ombudsman interpreted our complaint as a “policy disagreement” and neglected to pursue the matter further.

In our open letter here to the NSW Ombudsman, we outline why our complaint qualifies as a much more serious Voluntary PID, constituting “serious wrongdoing”.