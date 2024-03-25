Vaccine Mandates to be Dropped for NSW Health Workers
"We know that COVID is still around but we’ve got to get back on with life" says NSW Health Minister Ryan Park
In news today, the largest state in Australia, New South Wales (NSW) is planning to abandon the requirement for health workers to be “fully-vaccinated” against COVID-19.
In a press conference today, Ryan Park MP, the Minister for Health in NSW said:
“The best thing every one of us can do at the moment is just keep up to date with our vaccination schedule [and] that includes healthcare workers. But we’ve also got to make sure that we get on with running a health system after COVID, and we can’t continue to operate in the same way that we did in the middle of the pandemic.” ~ NSW Health Minister, Ryan Park, 25 March 2024
It remains to be seen how this seismic shift in policy will be articulated when this decision is finally made, however, we anticipate that it will likely celebrate the pivotal role of vaccination and the population's “hybrid immunity” in enabling us to “move forward” despite the ongoing presence of COVID-19.
This narrative will give the “vaccines” a free-pass on the back of the advantages derived from natural immunity, thereby allowing NSW Health to maintain its credibility and sidestep any appearance of error or desperation: the position in which NSW Health actually now finds itself. For context, here is a brief timeline showing how we got to this point:
July 2021 - We entered lockdown to “slow the spread” and “flatten the curve”;
August 2021 - NSW Health mandated vaccination. The vaccine was promised to be the “path out of the pandemic”;
October 2021 - The arbitrary vaccination targets set by NSW Health were reached and the “fully vaccinated” left lockdown;
November 2021 - “Fully vaccinated” travellers from overseas brought the Omicron variant to NSW;
December 2021 - Cases, hospitalisations and deaths skyrocketed in the “fully vaccinated” NSW population;
January 2022 - 1000 NSW Health workers were sacked or quit after refusing to be vaccinated
January 2022 - NSW’s Health system coincidentally reached crisis point;
June 2022 - “Complete mayhem” as NSW healthcare system buckled under pressure;
June 2022 - The Public Health Order mandating vaccination for NSW Health workers was removed, yet COVID-19 vaccination was made an ongoing condition of employment, in effect, continuing the mandate;
October 2022 - Ambulance ramping at NSW Hospitals was “at its worst” and patients were kept waiting 36 hours to be seen in emergency;
November 2022 - The State of Emergency ended in NSW at midnight on 30 November;
December 2022 - Emergency wait times reduced to only 24 hours, but ambulance ramping remained a major concern: ‘It [was] heartbreaking’;
March 2023 - Critically ill overwhelmed NSW emergency departments in record numbers;
March 2023 - An open letter signed by more than 1300 NSW doctors warned that patients in public hospitals were being put at “significant risk” by a medical staffing crisis that was hampering medics from delivering the best standard of care.
July 2023 - “More people were using the state’s emergency departments than ever before, and more of them were seriously ill”;
September 2023 - “Record wait times, more sick patients: NSW’s health crisis laid bare”;
December 2023 - 363,251 calls in three months: Ambulances, emergency departments full to the brim;
March 2024 - “A record number of patients with the most serious, life-threatening conditions were treated by paramedics and emergency departments in the last quarter of 2023, the latest data shows”.
It should be abundantly clear at this point that all is not well in NSW.
Why are emergency departments still overwhelmed?
Almost three years after we started walking the “path out of the pandemic”, we are all seriously ill and dying in record numbers.
Now seems like a good time to “welcome back” those allegedly small numbers of doctors and nurses who declined vaccination given the absolute and enduring strain on NSW’s health system.
It’s bizarre to think about the logic of mandates in 2024, but it is entirely possible that an employee of NSW Health might have eagerly boarded the vaccination train as early as March 2021 and, three years on, would still be deemed “protected” (and eligible for employment) in contrast to someone “unvaccinated” (and not eligible for employment).
Was that really how the vaccines were theorised to work?
No.
Remember, the mandate was never about protecting NSW Health workers from severe illness or death, rather, it was about cutting transmission:
The impending decision to drop the mandates for NSW Health workers will be a tacit acknowledgement that these “vaccines”, which were never indicated for reducing the “risk of transmission”, were useless and that COVID-19 maybe isn’t so lethal after all. The empirical evidence proves the ridiculousness of the fantasy that these “vaccines” could cut the transmission of the SARS CoV-2 virus leading to COVID-19 infection. Allowing frontline health staff to return to work as “unvaccinated” shows just how lethal COVID-19 is now thought to be.
Most concerningly, NSW’s overwhelmed hospitals, emergency departments and ambulances suggest the likelihood that we are sicker than ever and we are worse off than ever before.
We can only ignore the elephant in the room so much longer.
“The best thing every one of us can do at the moment is just keep up to date with our vaccination schedule …”
The best thing every one of us can do. What a silly thing to say!
In light of the obvious risks and, in my personal experience, that the “vaccinated” don’t believe that the injection gives them lasting (lasting = more than four weeks) protection against infection.
Time to move on. Move on, that is, to holding people accountable and responsible for the actions they took over the last few years.