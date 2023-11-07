At the recent Senate Estimates for Australia’s Community Affairs Legislation Committee, Australia’s top health bureaucrats were once again grilled by Senator Rennick and Senator Roberts about what could be causing Australia’s record excess mortality.

Some key features of the “explanations” offered by Australia’s top health bureaucrats about what exactly has been going on were evident:

We’re looking into it, trust us!; It was maybe undiagnosed COVID; Yes, there was some harm caused by vaccines, but it wasn’t statistically significant (yes, seriously, he admitted this); Correlation isn’t causation; A BRILLIANT study proves the vaccines have not caused the excess mortality; The study is now published in the Lancet; An excellent study clearly demonstrates vaccines provided absolute protection against severe outcomes; Did we mention the study? I’ll now pass to my colleague who will mention “The Study” once more!

There are several issues with this study addressed in our previous analysis here:

“The Study”, now out of peer-review and published in The Lancet, provides the ammunition for anyone still intent on flogging the dead narrative that COVID-19 vaccines have saved millions of lives.

We should be thankful for lockdowns, border closures, isolation orders, quarantine, QR codes, contact-tracing, curve-flattening, school closures, wasteful government spending and now rampant inflation and excess mortality not seen since WWII because the millions saved by vaccination would have been millions more if not for these interventions.

What will come of the real cost of these interventions in the long-term, not least what we have already observed in the short-term?

But I digress.

As we have previously explored, “The Study” is wrought with problems designed to support the “safe and effective” Paradigm.

Commendably, the authors of the study have presented data within their findings that diverge from the unequivocal conclusion of the COVID-19 vaccines being “safe and effective”.

The study authors and the health bureaucrats who cite its conclusions as gospel, however, need to correct and/or clarify their reliance on this study as the definitive truth that COVID-19 vaccines have not contributed to Australia’s excess mortality in 2022; COVID-19 related mortality; or all-cause mortality.

In sum, the study itself provides evidence of the following:

A higher risk of all-cause mortality among certain cohorts of COVID-19 vaccinated individuals, particularly those who have received two doses, compared to the unvaccinated.

A statistically significant indication of harm from the COVID-19 vaccine in specific cohorts, demonstrated by “negative vaccine effectiveness” where the confidence interval lies entirely below zero.

Therefore, the statements made by Professor Paul Kelly, Australia’s Chief Medical Officer, and Doctor Philip Gould, First Assistant Secretary, Health Economics and Research Division require correction in the public record, or clarification as set out in our open letter, which we have copied below.