“Chris Cuomo Ivermectin” is all it takes at this present moment (8:24 p.m. Friday 10 May, 2024) to get Google to deny you the search results and instead present you with this page:

We’ve seen this before.

We need to Trust Big Brother.

The Ministry of Truth will soon publish reliable information.

Love Big Brother.

What is going on?

Whilst we normally only report issues using the Australian lens, we also keep abreast of the happenings on the global war on COVID-19, the Delta Variant, Omicron, Monkeypox, XBB 1.5, Bird Flu, Influenza , COVID-19 (again), and so, seeing the article (below) published in the pro-vax legacy media only six days ago, was surprising to say the least.

Following this article, Chris Cuomo, former CNN news-anchor, brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, disclosed that he was one of those who believed he too had experienced harm from COVID-19 “vaccines”:

Predictable outrage ensued and even though Cuomo beyond implied that he had suffered a COVID-19 “vaccine” injury in the above interview, he quickly backtracked, denying ever acknowledging he had admitted suffering a long-vax injury.

Yet, seemingly freed from the shackles of his legacy media employer, in a follow-up interview, Chris Cuomo poured additional kerosene onto the conspiracy fire by disclosing the protocol for treating his “unknown” malaise was, of all things, ivermectin!

Even more amazingly, he asserted that physicians in the USA have been using it to treat COVID-19 for years and have been too afraid to speak out about the truth of the matter.

Does this sound all too familiar?

Given the Australian experience over the course of the “pandemic” from the gaslighting of Australian COVID-19 “vaccine” victims, to the censorship and forced “re-education” of Australian medical professionals, to the banning of a World Health Organisation “essential medicine” by Australia’s drug regulator for “safety concerns”, Cuomo’s account is absolutely believable.

Does ivermectin work?

Of course, and its safety and efficacy are well-established.

So, when we first saw the Cuomo interview on social media, we wanted to view it for ourselves and searched “Chris Cuomo Ivermectin” to receive a page with words to the effect of: “try again when we have our house in order - censorship takes time!”

Are we surprised?

Of course not.

Google is a monopolist media power, a pioneering member of the censorship oligopoly The Trusted News Initiative. Google derives a near totality of its revenue from selling advertisements. Therefore, you could not find a more conflicted arbiter of truth or reliability. Media companies funded by advertising align their output with their vested interests, rather than delivering objective news, explaining why Google is willing to censor this information.

As consumers of this pro-vax nonsense, though, why do we accept this?

In truth, as we see with all monopolies, we have little choice. The monopolist controls the supply and access to “reliable” information, resulting in fewer alternatives for consumers. As the primary gateway to the internet for many users, Google has the power to shape perceptions and visibility through its search algorithms. They will demote or shadow-ban “unreliable” content so it’s never seen (just like ours!).

So, as of last night, we couldn’t get results for “Chris Cuomo Vax Injured”:

We couldn’t get results for “Chris Cuomo Ivermectin”:

And we’ve seen this type of behaviour from Google before.

In 2022, we couldn’t get results about “mass formation psychosis” after Robert Malone proposed the idea on Joe Rogan’s podcast:

In 2023, we weren’t trusted to discern the veracity of Jordon Trishston Walker’s inebriated and gossipy confession that Pfizer had been conducting the directed evolution of new COVID-19 variants:

Even with the typo in our above search, we still managed to activate the censorship page!

So, what’s Google really doing behind the scenes when these pages are returned?

In an irony not lost on us, we Googled this question to learn more:

“While Google Search will always be there with the most useful results we can provide, sometimes the reliable information you’re searching for just isn’t online yet . . . This can be particularly true for breaking news or emerging topics, when the information that’s published first may not be the most reliable.” [emphasis added]

Let’s follow this explanation through to its logical conclusions:

Immediate information is most often unreliable. Breaking news and/or emerging topics are particularly unreliable if reported immediately.

So, the searches for “Chris Cuomo” and “Vax Injured” or “Ivermectin” were particularly unreliable because they were being reported immediately, even though they came from the once trusted and reliable mouth of the former pro-vax CNN news anchor.

Google is quite clear about what you are allowed to say and what you are not allowed to say in its “Medical Misinformation Policy”:

So, Cuomo is a misinformationist for recounting his experience of “vaccine” injury and the medicine he is using to treat it.

Google has clearly played its hand.

It’s not about reliability.

It’s about censorship.

And it’s only the truth that ever gets censored.