Thank you to everyone who took the time to read and comment on our recent article regarding the public submissions to the COVID-19 Response Inquiry.

A special thanks to

for spreading the word on Substack and Twitter, helping these important stories reach a broader audience.

As promised, I will continue to delve into the submissions, examining other well-known AEFIs, as well as the wider implications of vaccination mandates, lockdowns, and mental health issues.

It's essential that we keep sharing these stories and maintain the momentum to ensure that the Inquiry will neither overlook nor diminish these voices.

Please click the above link to take you to our Google Drive to download the individual submissions, bundled in a .zip file.

Here is a helpful tutorial for using “Advanced Search” to search through these documents using Adobe Acrobat (free or pro version) using keywords as we had done for our first article.