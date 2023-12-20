Shifted Paradigms

The COVID-19 Response Inquiry Submissions
A content analysis on the 1,814 submissions to the COVID-19 Response Inquiry focusing on cardiovascular adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination.
  
5
South Australia Health to Drop Vaccine Mandates
Another win for "hybrid immunity"!
  
Why Mask?
A simple question to NSW Health without a simple (or any) answer.
  
March 2024

Perish then Populate
A migration shot in the arm for Australia's excess mortality crisis
  
Vaccine Mandates to be Dropped for NSW Health Workers
"We know that COVID is still around but we’ve got to get back on with life" says NSW Health Minister Ryan Park
  
2
The "COVID-19 Response Inquiry Update"
Cutting through the management speak and discordant metaphors in this "update" which says very little.
  
February 2024

What happened with COVID-19 in NSW in 2022?
A critical examination of COVID-19's impact in NSW, by vaccination status, from the Omicron era to the end of 2022.
  
January 2024

The Underlying Truth "with" COVID-19 Mortality in Australia
Catching a case of COVID-19 mortality understanding
  
2
The Curious Case of Corey Harawira-Naera
The impending medical retirement of a 28-year-old elite athlete because of complications from myocarditis, indicates the likelihood of COVID-19 vaccine…
  
December 2023

Professor Paul Kelly, Australia's Chief Medical Officer, Replies to Our Open Letter
And we respond.
  
Our Submission to the Commonwealth Government COVID-19 Response Inquiry
An opportunity where we get to tell them what they want to hear so they can plan for the next one.
  
November 2023

Disinformation 101: What Really Happened to Aude Alaskar?
A case study in manufacturing lockdown consent through mass media propaganda
  
