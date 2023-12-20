Shifted Paradigms
The COVID-19 Response Inquiry Submissions
A content analysis on the 1,814 submissions to the COVID-19 Response Inquiry focusing on cardiovascular adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination.
Apr 19
Shifted Paradigms
South Australia Health to Drop Vaccine Mandates
Another win for "hybrid immunity"!
Apr 15
Shifted Paradigms
Why Mask?
A simple question to NSW Health without a simple (or any) answer.
Apr 14
Shifted Paradigms
March 2024
Perish then Populate
A migration shot in the arm for Australia's excess mortality crisis
Mar 29
Shifted Paradigms
Vaccine Mandates to be Dropped for NSW Health Workers
"We know that COVID is still around but we’ve got to get back on with life" says NSW Health Minister Ryan Park
Mar 25
Shifted Paradigms
The "COVID-19 Response Inquiry Update"
Cutting through the management speak and discordant metaphors in this "update" which says very little.
Mar 16
Shifted Paradigms
February 2024
What happened with COVID-19 in NSW in 2022?
A critical examination of COVID-19's impact in NSW, by vaccination status, from the Omicron era to the end of 2022.
Feb 25
Shifted Paradigms
January 2024
The Underlying Truth "with" COVID-19 Mortality in Australia
Catching a case of COVID-19 mortality understanding
Jan 25
Shifted Paradigms
The Curious Case of Corey Harawira-Naera
The impending medical retirement of a 28-year-old elite athlete because of complications from myocarditis, indicates the likelihood of COVID-19 vaccine…
Jan 10
Shifted Paradigms
December 2023
Professor Paul Kelly, Australia's Chief Medical Officer, Replies to Our Open Letter
And we respond.
Dec 20, 2023
Shifted Paradigms
Our Submission to the Commonwealth Government COVID-19 Response Inquiry
An opportunity where we get to tell them what they want to hear so they can plan for the next one.
Dec 15, 2023
Shifted Paradigms
November 2023
Disinformation 101: What Really Happened to Aude Alaskar?
A case study in manufacturing lockdown consent through mass media propaganda
Nov 29, 2023
Shifted Paradigms
